Cooler and Less Humid Weather Moves into Acadiana

A cold front is just about to move out of Acadiana early this morning. Behind this front, the weather is turning slightly cooler and less humid. Temperatures are dropping into the 60s to 50s across the area with the much cooler temperatures north of I-10. Isolated rain in our coastal regions will end this morning too.







The weather will be improving throughout your Wednesday. Skies should turn mostly sunny for Acadiana this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. The humidity will remain low and comfortable too. The next few nights will see low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.