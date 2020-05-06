Cooler and Less Humid Weather Back Today with Plenty of Sunshine

Cooler and more comfortable weather is back in Acadiana this Wednesday. Clouds and showers are moving into the Gulf quickly this morning as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s across the area. The afternoon stays sunny with highs in the lower 80s, along with low humidity and breezy conditions.





We are tracking our next storm system for Acadiana coming in late Friday. Very similar to Tuesday night, a cold front will move through the area spawning scattered showers and storms. There is another low threat for severe weather as large hail will be the primary threat but a few strong storms could produce damaging winds too. Approximate timing is late in the afternoon into the early overnight hours.