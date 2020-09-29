Cool to Chilly this Morning as Fall Weather is Here to Stay

Fall is in the air this morning as temperatures continue to fall into the mid to upper 50s in Acadiana. Anywhere north of I-10 has a little extra chill to the air.





Your Tuesday weather will be sunny, cool, and breezy. Highs during the afternoon are only expected to reach the mid 70s as north winds could gust around 20 mph. More of Acadiana will be chilly tonight as temps drop into the low to mid 70s. This perfect fall weather continues for the next week as we have a couple reinforcing cold fronts in the coming days that will keep temperatures below normal and the humidity levels comfortable.