Not as chilly this Thursday morning for Acadiana but conditions are still cool with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Warmer weather returns quickly for the afternoon as temps push into the upper 70s. Clouds are already in Acadiana this morning as skies stay partly sunny to mostly cloudy throughout the day. A few showers look possible late in the day and tonight as rain chances increase to only 20%.
Cool Morning but Warmer Weather and Clouds Return Today
Abbeville58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous