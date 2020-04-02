Cool Morning but Warmer Weather and Clouds Return Today

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.