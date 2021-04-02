Cool and Sunny Friday, Showers Possible Over a Milder Easter Weekend

Friday morning is a cold one across Acadiana as temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s along with a light breeze. Fortunately, frost is not much an issue, even in northern Acadiana. A cold morning will be followed by another sunny and cool afternoon as winds stay lighter compared to yesterday.





Milder weather returns to Acadiana this Easter Weekend as highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow making for partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and on Easter Sunday.

A strong upper-level disturbance will move over Acadiana Saturday afternoon. Most models aren’t showing any rain for our area this weekend but this setup is conducive to produce isolated showers. We have introduced a 30% chance for light rain showers Saturday afternoon into the evening. A stray shower or two is possible on Easter but much of Acadiana should remain dry.