Cool and Sunny Friday, Showers Possible Over a Milder Easter Weekend

Friday morning is a cold one across Acadiana as temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s along with a light breeze. Fortunately, frost is not much an issue, even in northern Acadiana. A cold morning will be followed by another sunny and cool afternoon as winds stay lighter compared to yesterday.

Milder weather returns to Acadiana this Easter Weekend as highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow making for partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and on Easter Sunday.

A strong upper-level disturbance will move over Acadiana Saturday afternoon. Most models aren’t showing any rain for our area this weekend but this setup is conducive to produce isolated showers. We have introduced a 30% chance for light rain showers Saturday afternoon into the evening. A stray shower or two is possible on Easter but much of Acadiana should remain dry.

Clear

Abbeville

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
40°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
40°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

38°F Fair Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
40°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
40°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
40°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

