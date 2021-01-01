Cool and Sunny for New Year’s Day, Showers Possible Saturday Morning

Much cooler weather is back in Acadiana on this New Year’s Day. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s to low 50s but with a light breeze, some areas are seeing wind chills in the upper 30s. Skies will turn mostly sunny today as highs only reach the lower 60s this afternoon as breezy conditions remain for the area.

Overall the weekend will be seasonably cool and mostly quiet. Isolated showers are possible Saturday morning along with mostly cloudy skies. Gradual clearing should happen by the afternoon as rain chances drop back to 0% for Acadiana.