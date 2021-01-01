Cool and Sunny for New Year’s Day, Showers Possible Saturday Morning

Much cooler weather is back in Acadiana on this New Year’s Day. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s to low 50s but with a light breeze, some areas are seeing wind chills in the upper 30s. Skies will turn mostly sunny today as highs only reach the lower 60s this afternoon as breezy conditions remain for the area.

Overall the weekend will be seasonably cool and mostly quiet. Isolated showers are possible Saturday morning along with mostly cloudy skies. Gradual clearing should happen by the afternoon as rain chances drop back to 0% for Acadiana.

Fair

Abbeville

53°F Fair Feels like 49°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

47°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

51°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

New Iberia

53°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

44°F
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

