Cool and Foggy to Start Mardi Gras but Looking Sunny and Warmer Later!

The weather for Mardi Gras is looking fantastic across Acadiana. A cool and foggy morning will be followed by a warm and sunny afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds are staying stubborn this morning but should slowly clear out leading to a mostly sunny sky for the second half of the day. Enjoy this weather because colder and windy weather makes a comeback on Ash Wednesday along with a good amount of clouds and a few showers in the morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

