Cool and Foggy this Morning, Much Warmer Later with Sct’d Storms

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00am for central and southern Acadiana as widespread fog has developed across a majority of the area. On top of the foggy conditions, temperatures are running cool to chilly from the 60s to the 40s! A quick warm up will happen today as highs near the mid 70s this afternoon along with breezy conditions. Scattered showers and storms will become more likely late this afternoon and evening. The severe threat continues to look lower but we will need to watch a few storms closely this evening for damaging winds.

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
53°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
