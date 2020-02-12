A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00am for central and southern Acadiana as widespread fog has developed across a majority of the area. On top of the foggy conditions, temperatures are running cool to chilly from the 60s to the 40s! A quick warm up will happen today as highs near the mid 70s this afternoon along with breezy conditions. Scattered showers and storms will become more likely late this afternoon and evening. The severe threat continues to look lower but we will need to watch a few storms closely this evening for damaging winds.
Cool and Foggy this Morning, Much Warmer Later with Sct’d Storms
