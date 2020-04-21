Tuesday is off to another cool and comfortable start with temperatures in the 50s to 60s along with a few more areas of fog. Compared to yesterday, high temperatures during the afternoon will be warmer as we see highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity won’t increase too much but will be a little more noticeable during the second half of the day. Rain chances stay at 0% today before storms become likely late tomorrow.
Cool Again this Morning but Warmer and More Humid Weather Returns Today
Abbeville61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent