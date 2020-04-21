Cool Again this Morning but Warmer and More Humid Weather Returns Today

1  of  2
Tuesday is off to another cool and comfortable start with temperatures in the 50s to 60s along with a few more areas of fog. Compared to yesterday, high temperatures during the afternoon will be warmer as we see highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity won’t increase too much but will be a little more noticeable during the second half of the day. Rain chances stay at 0% today before storms become likely late tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

