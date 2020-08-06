Convicted sex offenders arrested for alleged illegal social media use in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An investigation into illegal use of social media by registered sex offenders led to seven arrests in the Acadia Parish.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Sex Offender Registry Unit conducted its investigation between March and July of 2020.

Detectives said they found multiple registered sex offenders in Acadia Parish were using social media illegally by not posting on their profile that they were convicted sex offenders, conviction information, address, and other information required by the Louisiana sex offender registry laws concerning social media use, the department said.

Felony arrest warrants were obtained for following between April and August of 2020: