Convicted sex offender permitted to live near Eunice school arrested again for child porn possession

Posted: / Updated:

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- In October, News 10 reported residents’ concerns over a convicted sex offender living near Eunice Jr. High.

State law permitted Kevin Briscoe, 41, to live in the neighborhood despite his child pornographically conviction in May, 2015.

Records show he released from prison on Sept. 8, 2019.

On Wednesday, state troopers and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies searched Briscoe’s home in the 500 block of 7th Street following an undercover investigation into the sharing of illicit images involving children.

(St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry, 2019)

“Investigators found that Briscoe, who is a registered sex offender, was in possession of images of child sex abuse,” State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Center on a $40,000 bond, facing a second offense for pornography involving juveniles.

At the time of his arrest, Briscoe was living within a block of Eunice Jr. High, which according to the ‘1000 Foot Restriction’, abides by state law.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said he’s advocating for new legislation to reform laws that allow convicted sex offenders to live near schools.

“I will address that with the legislature,” Guidroz told News 10 in October. “So if we have to, we’re going to get together on this particular law and make some fine tuning and adjustments that need to be made.”

We’ll more from the sheriff on this case later today.

