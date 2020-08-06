Controversial closure of rec centers has prompted a movement entirely made up of women

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The controversial closure of four recreation centers on Lafayette’s Northside has prompted a movement entirely made up of women.

The women say the proposed closure is not just an issue for the Northside, which is predominantly black, but an issue for women and the entire community.

News Ten’s Danielle Johnson is in the studio with what the group has planned and hopes to accomplish.

They are calling themselves the ‘Wall of Women,’ uniting to put a stop to what they say are unjust cuts to North Lafayette Parish public services.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced weeks ago the closure of four rec centers, all due to budget constraints.

It sparked an outcry from the predominantly black community and now a group of women join the fight.

The group made up of mostly white women tells us it was black women who spearheaded the efforts in getting the parks and rec centers established in the Northside, decades ago.

And as women, the group feels they need to be involved and supportive mainly because they say this issue is not about white vs. black but an issue that impacts the entire community.

The women will wear blue shirts and form a ‘wall of women’ at 1 p.m. Thursday at the LCG budget meeting.

Anyone who wants to join them is asked to wear a mask and meet in the employee parking lot in the back of city hall.