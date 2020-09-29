Construction plans for Ambassador Caffery Parkway taking shape

LAFAYETTE, la. (KLFY) Traffic along Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette may be moving a bit slower these days, but the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has worked to make it as driver-friendly as possible.

Crews are working on a project but in phases, rather than all at once.

Plus, workers will be chipping away at what needs could be done during the evening hours and over the weekends.

“Ambassador Caffery is an extremely busy route and we recognize that. The work has to be done. In order to minimize the impact we have to the traveling public we try to do the work when the traffic is the least,” DOTD District Engineer Administrator Michael DeSelle stated.



DeSelle agrees the work they’re doing can help alleviate major roadway problems later.

“Unfortunately, concrete over time can crack. We have some panels that are cracked and we’re going to go and move those panels and replace them,” DeSelle explained.

He says it’s really a concrete patching job but there’s other work to be done.

“We’re also doing some curb work; replacing some curbs and gutter sections. We’re also replacing some drainage along the way,” DeSelle said.



DeSelle sends out a reminder to motorists to drive with caution.

“We have not only DOTD work crews out there doing inspection work but also contractor work crews are out there. We’re asking them (drivers) to please be safe when traveling through the work zones, adhere to the speed limits and reduced speed limits we put out there; and watch for the workers,” DeSelle added.



Meanwhile there’s another project taking place.

The project is along Westage Road to U.S. 90 (Cameron Street).

DOTD says there will be a minor widening for a turn lane at U.S. 90.

The Acadiana Planning Commission says the project entails resurfacing.

Plus, the commission has a plan to build a roundabout.



“Long term especially, when it’s going to tie in with the Apollo Drive extension. We are funding a roundabout at that intersection,” Planner II Ashley Moran noted.