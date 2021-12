LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The mother of local music legend “Connie G” has passed away.

Ms. Theresa Mae Alexander died Saturday December 18 following a lengthy illness.

Music was all in the family for the Alexanders.

She and her musician husband George raised eight children, several who followed in their father’s musical footsteps.

George and Theresa were married for 62 years.

Theresa Mae Alexander was 81 years old.

