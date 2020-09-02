Congressman post suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ goes viral, sparks mixed reaction

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Congressman Clay Higgins had a Facebook post that was so fiery, Facebook reportedly took it down but not before it went viral.

The post appears to tout his willingness to stand against threats and anyone who posses a threat to Louisiana.

The reaction to the post varies.

The congressman’s Facebook page post uses the words “Look, fair warning.”

Some people support the message.

There are others not too sure what to think about the post.

The post reads:

“One way ticket fellas. Have your affairs in order. Me? I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any 10 of you where you stand….”

“If you show yourselves aggressively natured and armed in my presence. In my neighborhood. Where I work. Anywhere close enough to put my family or my fellow citizens in danger. That’s where your journey will end.”

“Fast. How fast? 1,450 FPS fast.”

Here’s reaction to the post:

“You know I think he’s right. I think we have to protect Lafayette, Louisiana from outside intruders willing to break our laws. That’s all there is to it,” Michael Meche of Lafayette stated.

“I’m not sure what he’s upset about. He just seems a little aggressive but I’m not really sure he’s going to do anything. I think he’s probably just emotional and upset about something; and he’s just putting some warning out there. I think there will be a lot of people confused and don’t really know what he’s upset about,” UL Lafayette student Nicole Mistaretta added.

Monique Shelvin-Alexander says she’s not confused and finds the post incites fear or violence.

“It seems like you got to be aware and you got to be looking out for your safety at all times,” Alexander noted.

The post has been taken down reportedly by Facebook.

Rep. Higgins has denied removing the post.

