Congressman Johnson responds to Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana abortion law

WASHINGTON (KLFY) – Louisiana Congressman, Mike Johnson reacted to today’s ruling by the Supreme Court to strike down Louisiana’s abortion law. The state law required abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their abortion facility.

I am deeply troubled by the Supreme Court’s decision today to strike down Louisiana’s commonsense health regulation in June Medical Services v. Russo. This case was about whether the states have a right and responsibility to institute basic health and safety regulations to protect women—and whether the abortion industry should have the ability to strike down those commonsense health regulations. Today, the Court let the women of Louisiana down. This outrageous decision shows us yet again that our struggle is far from over, and we have to reaffirm our commitment to the cause of protecting the safety and the sanctity of every single human life.”

Prior to being elected to Congress, Johnson was co-counsel for the state and helped defend the law in the district court trial of the case.