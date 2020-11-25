Congressman Higgins fires back at Governor Edwards Phase 2 order

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Congressman, Clay Higgins (R), is firing back at Governor John Bel Edwards.

Governor Edwards announced on Tuesday the state would go into a “modified Phase 2” in the COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Congressman Higgins fired back late Tuesday against that announcement on social media.

Governor Edwards is injuring Louisiana. We the People are quite capable of determining out own parameters of personal interaction as needed to respond to the Chinese virus. It is incredibly arrogant for government career politicians and bureaucrats to post that they are omniscient. Basically, our governor is telling Louisiana citizens that we’re too stupid to run own own lives. You’re wrong, Governor Edwards. And we’re not going to abide by your executive decree oppression. You are not a King. Congressman Clay Higgins

The “Modified Phase 2” order began on Wednesday and will be in place for 28 days.