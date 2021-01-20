Congressman Clay Higgins slams Biden’s first-day executive orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to sign several executive orders just hours after his inauguration.

Higgins wrote that such action will destroy jobs and threaten homeland security.

From the resolute desk, Biden signed 15 executive actions, and two agency actions some of which reverse decisions made by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“President Biden wasted no time enacting job-killing and dangerous policies. His first-day executive orders make America less secure, weaponize government against private industry, and further injure our economy. I will continue working in Congress to provide oversight over the actions of this administration.” Higgins wrote.

Biden’s signs 15 executive orders and the two executive actions