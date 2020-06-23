Congressman Higgins meets with crawfish and rice farmers concerned with ongoing economic impact due to COVID-19

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Rice and crawfish farmers have seen the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on their businesses.

“The impact of COVID as a virus has been limited family to family, but the economic impact that it has brought destruction, that was brought upon by mandate closures, no family has escaped that,” Congressman Higgins told News 10.

In South Louisiana, agriculture and farming make up the majority of jobs and economy.

Rice and crawfish farmers are continuing to navigate through the ongoing pandemic as well as the inflation and deflation of prices on their crop.

On Tuesday, Congressmen Higgins spoke with farmers about their struggles and economic impact the state shutdown had on their livelihoods.

“The lack of consumption nationwide and worldwide has impacted our farmers,” continued Higgins.

Farm Bureau of Louisiana says they are working with LSU AG Center to put a dollar amount on revenue loss because of COVID-19 to help with relief.



“Averages say prices dropped about dollar and half from December to May and 81 cents a pound because of COVID-19 and market closures,” Andy Brown with the Farm Bureau, said.



Certain farmers did receive relief payment from Coronavirus Food Relief Assistance Program.

However, the USDA has not ruled on crawfish being accepted under the assistance program.

Farm Bureau says they are working to make sure all farmers receive some sort of help through the pandemic.



“There is a separate pot of money we are looking to access for crawfish farmers. We have submitted that request,” Brown adds.

