Confederate statue still stands in Lafayette, but for how long?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A local landmark may be removed after decades of debate.

The General Alfred Mouton statue has been standing for more than a century — and now Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is calling for its removal.

The confederate statue stands at the corner of Lee and Jefferson Streets and was put up in 1920.

The daughters of the confederacy group says the statue won’t be going anywhere anytime soon saying it’s a deep part of southern history and the confederacy.

However, others say it’s a symbol of racism and oppression.