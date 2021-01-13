Concerns over LARC’s program survival grow after cancellation of Mardi Gras parades

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Employees of LARC’s Beads-N-More Store recycles Mardi Gras beads that people donate.

These workers are concerned that since many of the Mardi Gras festivities have been canceled, the donations could be canceled too.

At the Beads-N-More store, workers sort and band together the donated beads.

For over a decade, LARC has served the needs of people in Acadiana’s community who have development disabilities and their families.

“The fear is that we are going to run out of beads and that would make them not have a job,” LARC’s Job Development Manager Carthy Guillet stated.

Guillet says not having a job is a troubling scenario that has already come to light.

The pandemic has lead to at least six workers to be temporarily out of work.

“We sell the beads so next year we can employ our individuals and to make money to keep this place. We have to pay them and pay our crew supervisor and other things.”

Without Mardi Gras beads to recycle and sell these employees could be out of a job.

“Unless you empty your closets or donate beads that you have,” Guillet explained.

Beads-N-More has a partnership with Goodwill Industries where dropped-off donations will be sent to LARC.

Beads-N-More is open Monday through Friday.

The store is located at 303 New Hope Road Lafayette, LA 70506.

“Of course we accept any donations of beads or Mardi Gras trinkets,” Guillet said.

To contact the store call (337) 981-8484 or www.lafayettelarc.org