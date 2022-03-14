EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office will hosting a 1 day concealed carry permit training class on March 19 at 211 West Park Eunice. The training will begin at 7:30 a.m. The course, taught by certified police training staff, will include: fingerprints, notary or online help, application, classroom, range, and a hot Cajun meal.The fee to participate is $100 dollars and $80.00 for a spouse or renewal.

You can reserve your seat by calling the training center at (337)-948-5841. If the office is closed, simply leave a message and you are in. The staff will call you back to confirm. All proceeds go to local charities.