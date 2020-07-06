Complete list of every Acadiana business that received Paycheck Protection Loans

President Donald Trump speaks as he signs the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KLFY) — The U.S. Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration released an immense amount of data regarding the recipients of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) earlier today. The disclosure covers nearly 5 million PPP loans totaling over $521 billion that have been made through June 30.

The data was broken down into two lists — one consisting of all businesses that received over $150,000 and another for those under that amount. Only the businesses receiveing more than $150,000 are specifically named.

To see a full list of all Acadiana businesses that received more than $150,000, download the Excel file below.

Nearly 75 percent of loan recipients received more than $150,000. For the list of businesses that received less than $150,000, click here.

“Today’s release of loan data strikes the appropriate balance of providing the American people with transparency while protecting sensitive payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a press release.