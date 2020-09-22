Community remembers Lafayette businessman, wife after fatal plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette is mourning the loss of Kenneth and Missy Hix who died over the weekend in a plane crash near Waco, Texas.

Both are being remembered by family, friends and work colleagues, including at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center where Kenneth Hix served as a board member for nine years.

On Monday, the president at Lourdes stated that the Lourdes family is deeply saddened by the loss of Kenneth and Missy Hix who has a long history with the Hub City.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kenny and Missy Hix. Kenny Hix was a true gentleman and friend. He and his wife will be remembered for their kindness, generous spirit and dedication to the Acadiana community.”

Hix was the CEO of Integricert, LLC out of New Iberia.

The company says they’re heartbroken by the deaths.

Senator Gerald Boudreaux of Lafayette also served on the board with Hix at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

“He always came prepared and he made everyone in the room smarter beause Kenny asked the tough questions,” Boudreaux said.

Sen. Boudreaux adds that Hix also served on other boards such as the Miles Perret Cancer Services Center Board.

“Kenny and Missy, they set the bar real high for example in giving and just being there for so many people. Their service to our community is something they didn’t put on Facebook they just did it,” the senator explained.

Boudreaux says Hix and his wife will truly be missed.

“We mourn their loss but want to celebrate their life. We want to celebrate all their contributions they made to our community.

The Ragin Cajuns Department of Athletics released the following statement on the couple’s passing:

“The Louisiana Department of Athletics mourns the tragic passing of Kenny and Missy Hix, avid Ragin’ Cajuns fans and supporters of many years. Kenny and Missy were so generous in their support of multiple Louisiana sport programs. Our hearts go out to the Hix family and their friends during this time.”

Charles “Buddy” Schilling, owner of Schilling Distributing Company and family friend released the following statement:

“Here at Schilling we look at everyone as family, and Kenny and Missy were like second parents to me. Kenny started at Schilling in 1994 when I was 12 and he would come to my games, we would all vacation together, and we became very close over the years. When he left in 2011 to start his own business he never left our family. He and my father were still business partners in various ventures. It is a tremendous loss for all of us at Schilling and the Acadiana community to lose such a great couple and we continue to pray for their family through this tragic loss.”