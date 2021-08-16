Community rallies behind local 11-year-old battling cancer

(KLFY) — The pandemic is one fight among many. There’s a Lafayette father who says he wears a face mask when he’s with his 11-year-old son because his son Camden has cancer.

Camden was diagnosed with Leukemia at 8-years-old. He received Chemotherapy and won the battle, but the family says that four months ago, they were told the cancer is back.

11-year-old Camden Barnard reminds us that a fight is only as good as the fighter.

Plus, the community support has been overwhelming.

“Hey, Cam you want to hear a dirty joke? A white horse fell in the mud (laughs). I need you to keep doing what you’re doing. We’re still CamStrong. Be CamStrong,” Duson Police Chief Kip Judice stated.

“We love you. We’re praying for you,” said another person.

“When life gets tough, you got to play the hand your dealt. You don’t give up. You don’t ask for another hand. You don’t fold,” Camden’s father Pat Barnard explained.

Camden’s parents and stepparents travel to New Orleans to be with Camden; especially as he goes through a bone marrow transplant.

Camden’s immune system had to be weakened to prevent it from fighting the transplant.

“We’re already in quarantine mode. When you get Leukemia; we’ve been in quarantine mode for three years. All these people fussing about masks, I have to sleep in a mask in that room,” Barnard stated.

Barnard says his family doesn’t have a GoFundMe account because the community has provided them with what they need and more.

“I could have a mountain of debt. I don’t have that because of the community that I’m from,” Barnard added.

Barnard tells News 10 that his employer “Keller Williams Realty Acadiana” paid for his stay in New Orleans for six months.

Plus, Barnard explains that bone marrow donors save lives.

The resource he says he used was bethematch.org