Community prays for sole survivor of Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette

Fellow parishioners gathered at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart & St. John’s Catholic Churches in Church Point Sunday afternoon to pray for the sole survivor of Saturday’s fatal plane crash in Lafayette.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. near Feu Follet Road and claimed the lives of 51-year-old Ian E. Biggs, the plane’s pilot; 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II. 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent, who died a day before his 16th birthday.

Stephen Wade Berzas was also on board the small plane and survived the crash.

He is listed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

According to a Facebook post, parishioners at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and St. John’s Catholic Churches prayed the Rosary for Berzas’ health of mind, body, and spirit.

