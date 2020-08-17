Community leaders want change, demanding answers after some parks and recreational center employees are laid off

(KLFY)- Community leaders and residents are demanding changes from Lafayette Consolidated Government.



“When we say no justice no peace, we mean until there is equality in all our systems, we will continue to make noise.”



37 parks and recreational center employees were laid off last week due to recent budget cuts.

Lafayette Consolidated Government is facing a 28 million dollar budget shortfall.

18 million was inherited from the previous administration.

10 million is from lost tax revenue caused by the economic shutdown due to the pandemic.

The NAACP in Lafayette says a majority of the positions cut were held by African Americans.



“It’s not a moment, it’s a movement. We will not let this continue to happen to anyone.”



Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory says he has duty to uphold his decisions to better Lafayette for the people.

“My duty is to the people. Government doesn’t exist to create those jobs. If those jobs aren’t needed, then the government shouldn’t fund those jobs,” adds Guillory.



Community leaders tell residents a change will not overnight.

They say if you want a change, make a change.



“Vote. Our vote is our voice.”

“We have to vigilant, eyes open, hearts open, speak up.”