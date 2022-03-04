LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Volunteers are invited to Moore Park on Saturday, Mar. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, to help plant trees. Volunteers will learn planting techniques and plant over 50 trees in designated areas around the pond. Planting native trees fosters storm-water management while also improving air quality, reducing urban heat and providing valuable habitat for wildlife.

Lafayette Consolidated Government received a Native Tree Grant from Apache Corp. and partnered with Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association to host a series of planting events like the one being held this weekend.

Volunteers can sign up here, and are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a shovel, water, and gloves to help with planting.