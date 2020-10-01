Community honors LPD Cpl. Michael Middlebrook three years after he was killed in the line of duty

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department along with friends and family honored corporal Michael Middlebrook today. Three years ago, today, Cpl. Middlebrook was shot and killed while responding to a shooting at a convenience store.

(The Middlebrook Foundation)

Middlebrook served with the Lafayette Police Department for nine years and served with the U.S Army as a military policeman. He is survived by his widow Adrienne Middlebrook and two daughters.

“We talk about him constantly. We do things to remember him and we pray. Faith will get us through it,” his wife, Adrienne Middlebrook said.

After Middlebrook’s death, the Michael Middlebrook Foundation was founded to honor his life and continue his mission of helping poor and less fortunate residents of the community.

(The Middlebrook Foundation)

In 2019, Plantation Elementary School was renamed corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary to honor the fallen officer.

His wife says he was always community-minded. She encourages others to be the same way.

“He was kind and caring and he would help you any kind of way that you needed help. Anything that you needed he would do for you,” she said.