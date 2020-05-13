Communion in mouth will be allowed by Lafayette Diocese as churches prepare to reopen

Live Now
(The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The COVID-19 pandemic on how to respond to the spreading virus in church and how to take Holy Communion, has the Lafayette Diocese clarifying its original statement that all holy communion would be suspended.

“Every Catholic has a right to receive Holy Communion in the most reverent way they deem, in the hand or on the tongue,” Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel stated.

In his initial guidelines, Bishop Deshotel had announced that holy communion on the tongue would be discontinued until health conditions improve.

“This was stated out of an abundance of caution in preventing contamination and before the ruling of hte USCCB was issued.”

Deshotel however urged caution when receiving communion.

“Those who desire to receive communion on the tongue may certainly do so with every precaution taken not to make contact with the minister and the communicant,” he said.

“I appeal to your good judgement and common sense as we begin the process of opening our liturgies and serving the spiritual needs of our people.”

