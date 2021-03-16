Committee established to examine and find the best outcome for the city of Lafayette moving forward

(KLFY)- Seven people who live in the city of Lafayette will serve on the ‘Protect The City’ committee.

Jan Swift of District Four will be chairwoman for the group.

Joseph Catalon of District One will serve as vice chairman.

They will join five others who will consider whether the city of Lafayette should have its own government structure like Youngsville, Scott and other municipalities in the parish do.

“They have a lot to examine, a lot to dig in to,” Councilman Pat Lewis adds.

Liaison for the committee, Lewis says its quite simple; the findings will answer this question.

“Is consolidation working for Lafayette?” continues Lewis

The city and parish governments have been consolidated since 1992.

Lewis says he’s hopeful these findings will show solutions that can resolve conflict that has plagued the city of Lafayette.

Lewis explains, “Someday, we can move forward. We need to do something so Lafayette residents can have their own autonomy. The city is responsible for the city. The parish is responsible for the parish.”