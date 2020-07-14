A comet named NEOWISE will be visible in the northwestern skies of Acadiana over the next several evenings. The best time for viewing will be one hour after sunset, which is approximately 9:10 pm in much of Acadiana. Starting tonight and lasting through July 23rd, look to the northwest and the comet will appear just above the horizon. Later in the month, NEOWISE will be higher in the sky and should be brighter too. This comet is visible with the naked eye but you will want to have a pair binoculars to get a better view of NEOWISE. Overall, the weather should cooperate for viewing as cloud coverage thins out under very warm and muggy conditions for the hour of the night. Enjoy the view while you can because this comet won’t return until the year 8786!
Comet NEOWISE Visible in Acadiana Next Several Evenings
