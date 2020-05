LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The FBI is investigating the death of a 46-year-old man in Minnesota after a video was released showing Minneapolis police kneeling on the man's neck during an arrest.

At the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy in Lafayette, one of the things a trainee learns is how to take down an individual resisting arrest safely, and they say they do not teach trainees to detain an individual by placing a knee on their neck.