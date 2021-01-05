Colder weather pattern coming, winter precipitation possible in Louisiana Sunday?

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with readings dipping down into the mid-40s. Temperature drop will halt later tonight as southwesterly flow increases in response to an approaching cold front. These southwesterly winds will make things breezy tomorrow, getting into the 10-20 mph range. This will also push temperatures in the mid-upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. Cold front will approach the area tomorrow night, increasing storm chances.

A cold and cloudy weather pattern begins Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s Thursday afternoon. Highs only getting into the low-mid 50s both Friday and Saturday as overnight lows drop into the low-mid 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings.

As the cold weather pattern continues, another piece of energy will swing into the area Sunday night, giving us our next chance for precipitation. Recent models have sort of dropped our chance for snow Sunday night, but these models will most likely go back and forth through the next few days as it’s extremely tricky to forecast winter precipitation here in Louisiana.

One notable change on the models today is the low tracking farther south across the Gulf and the track of this low will be very important. We were taught in school that it has to be 32 degrees for precipitation to freeze and fall as ice/snow, but that’s not always the case at ground-level. Both runs of the GFS pictured below have surface temperatures in the mid-30s across Acadiana Sunday night, but the newest run has no snow and the older run does. So why is that?





The older run tracked the low further northward. This increases the atmospheric lift in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This is the “snow-growth” zone where snowflakes form higher in the atmosphere. The more moisture and lift in this zone, the larger the snowflakes and the greater the chance the snow makes its way down to the ground before melting, even if ground temperatures are not 32 degrees! The newer run has the low further south meaning less lift in this snow growth region meaning any snow that does form in the mid-levels would melt and fall to the ground as light rain. Bottom line this won’t be the “perfect” situation for snow. If we do see it, which I would bet is a low chance at the moment, the timing and the track of the low would have to be perfect. With temperatures not at freezing at ground-level, the higher levels of the atmosphere have to be just right to allow snow. Models cannot decipher these fine details this far out, so we’ll just have to wait and see. I wouldn’t get too excited yet!

The cold pattern continues through the early parts of next week, with highs remaining in the 50s and lows near freezing!