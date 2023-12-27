Temperatures will get into the low-mid 60s for this afternoon with partly sunny skies. This is ahead of a strong front which will move into the area later today. An upper-level low-pressure system, located to our north, will drive a colder airmass into the area for the rest of the week.

Temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be in the low-mid 50s, running some 10 degrees below average for this time of year. A frost could be possible across Acadiana tomorrow, especially for areas along and north of I-10.

Light freezes are possible on both Friday and Saturday mornings.

We’ll see a warming trend for New Year’s Eve with temperatures warming into the mid-60s. This is in response to our next disturbance, projected to come in New Year’s Day. This will give us our next rain chance.