Colder, Breezy, and Sunny Today

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Much colder and breezy weather is pushing into Acadiana this Wednesday as a feel of winter will be in the air.

Temperatures are quickly falling into the 50s to 40s across the area as northerly winds are gusting to around 25 mph. Wind chills could reach the lower 40s in much of Acadiana before sunrise this morning.

A colder and breezy morning will be followed by a chilly, breezy, and sunny afternoon. Highs today are only expected to reach the mid-60s. Winds should ease up tonight with lows hovering in the upper 30s to lower 40s on Thursday morning.

Showers and storms return to Acadiana on Friday. As of today, there is a low risk for severe weather that will be closely monitored. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana in the “Slight Risk” outlook which is a level 2 out of 5 for likelihood.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

50°F Fair Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar