Colder, Breezy, and Sunny Today

Much colder and breezy weather is pushing into Acadiana this Wednesday as a feel of winter will be in the air.





Temperatures are quickly falling into the 50s to 40s across the area as northerly winds are gusting to around 25 mph. Wind chills could reach the lower 40s in much of Acadiana before sunrise this morning.

A colder and breezy morning will be followed by a chilly, breezy, and sunny afternoon. Highs today are only expected to reach the mid-60s. Winds should ease up tonight with lows hovering in the upper 30s to lower 40s on Thursday morning.

Showers and storms return to Acadiana on Friday. As of today, there is a low risk for severe weather that will be closely monitored. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana in the “Slight Risk” outlook which is a level 2 out of 5 for likelihood.