Colder, Breezy, and Mostly Cloudy as Acadiana Dries Out

Winter is back in Acadiana this Thursday as temperatures continue their fall this morning into the 50s to 40s along with a few light showers. Wind chills are pushing into the lower 40s for spots. Temperatures will not warm up much today as highs this afternoon are expected to reach the mid 50s as breezy conditions continue. Rain chances are down to 20% but clouds will stay stubborn today and won’t clear out until tonight.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Opelousas

48°F Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

