Colder, Breezy, and Misty this Morning. Weather Improves Later.

Cooler temperatures are back in Acadiana this morning as the area starts off the day in the low to mid 50s. On top of the colder weather, we are dealing with misty and breezy conditions. Everything should slowly improve as we progress through the day. Mist will end during the morning hours with skies gradually clearing for the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid 60s as north winds stay strong at 10-20 mph. Clear skies and calming winds will push temps into the upper 40s tonight.

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar