Cooler temperatures are back in Acadiana this morning as the area starts off the day in the low to mid 50s. On top of the colder weather, we are dealing with misty and breezy conditions. Everything should slowly improve as we progress through the day. Mist will end during the morning hours with skies gradually clearing for the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid 60s as north winds stay strong at 10-20 mph. Clear skies and calming winds will push temps into the upper 40s tonight.
Colder, Breezy, and Misty this Morning. Weather Improves Later.
Abbeville55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous