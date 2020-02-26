Colder and windy weather is expected for your Ash Wednesday. Temperatures continue their fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s this morning as winds gust around 30 mph. Temps will only recover back into the mid 50s this afternoon as conditions stay windy. Also, pockets of light rain are moving through our area to start the day, with rain chances at 20% remaining this afternoon. Skies should clear gradually after a cloudy sky during the morning. Full clearing happens tonight along with lighter winds which will push lows into the mid 30s. A great stretch of the weather kicks off tomorrow and will last through the weekend.
Colder and Windy this Ash Wednesday…Light Rains Possible
Abbeville52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Mainly clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent