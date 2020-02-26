Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Colder and Windy this Ash Wednesday…Light Rains Possible

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Colder and windy weather is expected for your Ash Wednesday. Temperatures continue their fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s this morning as winds gust around 30 mph. Temps will only recover back into the mid 50s this afternoon as conditions stay windy. Also, pockets of light rain are moving through our area to start the day, with rain chances at 20% remaining this afternoon. Skies should clear gradually after a cloudy sky during the morning. Full clearing happens tonight along with lighter winds which will push lows into the mid 30s. A great stretch of the weather kicks off tomorrow and will last through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar