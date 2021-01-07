Cold, Windy, and Cloudy this Thursday





Cold and windy weather is taking over for your Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the 40s to 50s all day behind a strong northwest wind. Gusts could get as strong as 35 mph this afternoon.

Besides the cold and windy conditions, clouds are lingering across Acadiana. Mostly cloudy skies stay throughout the day. A few pockets of light showers and/or mist and drizzle are possible too but rain chances will only run at 20%. Below normal temperatures are staying in Acadiana for at least the next week.