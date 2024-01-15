ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Cold weather and freezing temperatures have led certain schools around Acadiana to close.

Acadia Parish Public Schools- Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Evangeline Parish Public Schools – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Iberia Parish Public Schools – No School for Students Tuesday, Staff Development Day

St. Landry Parish Public Schools – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

St. Martin Parish Public Schools- No School for Students Tuesday, Teacher In-Service Day

St. Mary Parish Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

Vermilion Parish Public Schools – Closed Tuesday

John Melvin University (Crowley) – Closed Tuesday

Closings will be updated when they are announced.