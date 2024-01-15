ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – Cold weather and freezing temperatures have led certain schools around Acadiana to close.
Acadia Parish Public Schools- Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Evangeline Parish Public Schools – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Iberia Parish Public Schools – No School for Students Tuesday, Staff Development Day
St. Landry Parish Public Schools – Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
St. Martin Parish Public Schools- No School for Students Tuesday, Teacher In-Service Day
St. Mary Parish Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
Vermilion Parish Public Schools – Closed Tuesday
John Melvin University (Crowley) – Closed Tuesday
Closings will be updated when they are announced.