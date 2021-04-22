Cold this Morning but Milder Weather Returns Today

Temperatures are dipping into the low to mid-40s this Thursday morning along with a light breeze bringing a wind chill into Acadiana to start off the day.

Warmer weather is expected by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Most of the day will remain mostly sunny but a few clouds could return later in the day.

Your Thursday will remain quiet but showers and storms make a comeback on Friday. Rain chances should ramp up through the day tomorrow with most of the activity happening late in the afternoon into the early overnight hours. There is a low threat for severe weather as a few storms could contain damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail.