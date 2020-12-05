Cold Start to Weekend as Rain Chances Return to Acadiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Acadiana’s weekend is starting off cold with areas of frost as temperatures this morning drop into the low to mid 30s. Clouds will increase today as we turn a bit milder with highs in the lower 60s.

An upper level disturbance will approach Acadiana from Texas and move over the area tomorrow. A few showers are possible late in the afternoon today with isolated showers expected tonight. Scattered showers should be more likely on Sunday, mainly during the morning to early afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected and most of the rainfall should be light to moderate.

Clear

Abbeville

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

32°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

36°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

