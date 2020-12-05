Cold Start to Weekend as Rain Chances Return to Acadiana

Acadiana’s weekend is starting off cold with areas of frost as temperatures this morning drop into the low to mid 30s. Clouds will increase today as we turn a bit milder with highs in the lower 60s.



An upper level disturbance will approach Acadiana from Texas and move over the area tomorrow. A few showers are possible late in the afternoon today with isolated showers expected tonight. Scattered showers should be more likely on Sunday, mainly during the morning to early afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected and most of the rainfall should be light to moderate.