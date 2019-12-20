Live Now
Cold Morning with More Clouds and Milder Weather Returning Today

A cold but not freezing morning for much of Acadiana with temperatures in the mid 30s. Frost shouldn’t be as widespread but a few areas could deal with frost to start the day. Clouds will thicken up through the day with a mostly cloudy sky expected by the afternoon. High temperatures return to more seasonable levels in the lower 60s. The weather remains quiet today but low rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend. Plan on the possibility of isolated to scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday as we stay cloudy and seasonable.

Clear

Abbeville

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

