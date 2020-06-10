Big improvements are coming to your weather as we head throughout your Wednesday. A cold front is moving through Acadiana this morning, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area. Rain chances should end quickly as the cold front moves off to the west by lunchtime. A very warm and muggy morning will be followed by a hot but much less humid afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach 89° as skies turn sunny later today. Cooler weather will be felt tonight as temps fall into the low to mid 60s!
Cold Front Brings Sct’d Rain this Morning, Lower Humidity this Afternoon
