Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cold Front Brings Sct’d Rain this Morning, Lower Humidity this Afternoon

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Big improvements are coming to your weather as we head throughout your Wednesday. A cold front is moving through Acadiana this morning, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area. Rain chances should end quickly as the cold front moves off to the west by lunchtime. A very warm and muggy morning will be followed by a hot but much less humid afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach 89° as skies turn sunny later today. Cooler weather will be felt tonight as temps fall into the low to mid 60s!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

81°F Overcast Feels like 88°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

82°F Overcast Feels like 93°
Wind
mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar