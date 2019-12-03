It was cold this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. It won’t be as cold tonight as lows will be in the mid 40s. Expect very nice weather tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A chance of rain returns Friday morning. As of now, the weekend should be dry; it will mild during the day and cool at night.
Cool Wednesday Morning, Fog Possible…
