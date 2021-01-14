Cold and Foggy this Morning, Warm and Breezy for the Afternoon

Cold temperatures are back in Acadiana this Thursday morning as much of the area starts off in the mid-30s. On top of the cold weather, fog is developing across parts of Acadiana. Visibility is dropping to 1 mile or less for central and southern Acadiana. Fog should start to dissipate after 8:00 to 9:00 am.

The cold and foggy morning will be followed by a sunny, warm, and breezy afternoon. Highs are expected to come close to 70°. Southwesterly winds could gust to around 30 mph at times. Cooler and windy weather returns Friday with highs only in the upper 50s.

Sunny

Abbeville

50°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

44°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

43°F Fair Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

43°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

New Iberia

46°F Fog Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

