Cold and Breezy Today, Weekend Stays Chilly with Rain Late Sunday





Friday will be another cold and breezy weather day for Acadiana. Temperatures this morning have fallen down into the lower 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. Highs today will only reach the lower 50s as the breezy conditions continue.

Clouds are still holding on this morning but we are expecting some clearing to happen later today with that trend continuing tonight. Sunny and chilly weather returns on Saturday.

Increasing clouds will happen on Sunday followed by a disturbance that will ramp up rain chances late Sunday. A cold RAIN is likely late Sunday into Monday for much of Acadiana. Any snow chances look to remain well north of our area. Surface temperatures will stay above freezing too, so you will not need to worry about icy spots on elevated roads Monday morning.