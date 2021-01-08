Cold and Breezy Today, Weekend Stays Chilly with Rain Late Sunday

Friday will be another cold and breezy weather day for Acadiana. Temperatures this morning have fallen down into the lower 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. Highs today will only reach the lower 50s as the breezy conditions continue.

Clouds are still holding on this morning but we are expecting some clearing to happen later today with that trend continuing tonight. Sunny and chilly weather returns on Saturday.

Increasing clouds will happen on Sunday followed by a disturbance that will ramp up rain chances late Sunday. A cold RAIN is likely late Sunday into Monday for much of Acadiana. Any snow chances look to remain well north of our area. Surface temperatures will stay above freezing too, so you will not need to worry about icy spots on elevated roads Monday morning.

Cloudy

Abbeville

42°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
33°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

43°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
33°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

43°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
33°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

43°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
33°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

43°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
33°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

