Coats for Acadiana set for Nov. 4 — see the list of locations where you can drop off coats for kids

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — No one should have to be cold in the winter, and that’s why KLFY and St. Edmond’s Catholic Church Knights of Columbus are teaming up once again for Coats for Acadiana.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, you can drop off coats for kids and adults across Acadiana at any Home Bank location or at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church. Coats will be donated to those who need them.

Below is a complete list of the 20 drop-off locations around Acadiana:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

ACADIA PARISH

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

ST. MARTIN PARISH