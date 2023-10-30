LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – No one should have to be cold in the winter, and that’s why KLFY, St. Edmond’s Catholic Church Knights of Columbus and Home Bank are teaming up once again for Coats for Acadiana.
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, you can drop off new or gently used coats for kids and adults across Lafayette Parish at most Home Bank locations or at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church. Coats will be donated to those who need them.
Distribution days will be Saturday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 16 at St. Edmond’s.
Below is a complete list of the 12 drop-off locations around Acadiana:
- St. Edmond’s Catholic Church, 4131 W. Congress St., Lafayette — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- These Home Bank locations during regular business hours:
- 503 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette
- 1245 Camellia Blvd., Ste 100, Lafayette
- 1001 Johnston St., Lafayette
- 1020 Coolidge Blvd., Lafayette
- 2810 Johnston St., Lafayette
- 4202 Johnston St., Lafayette
- 5028 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette
- 100 Albertson Parkway, Broussard
- 1219 Albertson Parkway, Broussard
- 806 Veterans Drive,Carencro
- 800 I-10 S. Frontage Road, Scott